Limoneira (LMNR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on shares of Limoneira and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.48 million, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Limoneira worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

