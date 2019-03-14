Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on On The Beach Group (OTB)

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 568.83 ($7.43).

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

OTB opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Wednesday. On The Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.