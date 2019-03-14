Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 372.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,511,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,188,000 after buying an additional 34,300,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after buying an additional 357,002 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after buying an additional 65,938 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

LSXMA stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

