Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,499.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 194,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $291,579.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock worth $1,700,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

