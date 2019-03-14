Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

