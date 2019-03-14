LEG Immobilien (LEG) PT Set at €115.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.85 ($127.73).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA LEG opened at €104.30 ($121.28) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.