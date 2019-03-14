Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Position Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total transaction of $354,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,311 shares of company stock worth $2,179,378 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.87.

LRCX opened at $170.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

