Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 43 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 43 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 56 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays set a CHF 42 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 44 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 51.63.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.