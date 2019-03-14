LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

ANCN opened at $7.56 on Monday. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat cancer-related diseases. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene vixteplasmid for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

