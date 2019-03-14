L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Holdings Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,275 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3 Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L3 Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

L3 Technologies stock opened at $207.88 on Thursday. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $158.76 and a 52 week high of $223.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3 Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

In other L3 Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 3,600 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $773,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/l3-technologies-inc-lll-holdings-trimmed-by-martingale-asset-management-l-p.html.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.