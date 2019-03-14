L Brands Inc (LB) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of L Brands worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in L Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on L Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of LB stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.36% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

