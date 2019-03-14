Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

KRO opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 78.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,388,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,608,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 1,075,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 272.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 493,825 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 301,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 22.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after buying an additional 290,200 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

