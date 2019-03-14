Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 426.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $53.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $52,254.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,411,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $782,771.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,653,314 shares in the company, valued at $116,931,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 57.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/korea-investment-corp-trims-holdings-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.