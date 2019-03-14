Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,300 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Noble Energy worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBL. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Noble Energy by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2,271.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1,753.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 985,538 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 932,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $379,149.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

