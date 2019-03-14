Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,400 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.07.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $156.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Cummins’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

In other Cummins news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $633,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,959 shares of company stock worth $4,076,508. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,400 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/korea-investment-corp-sells-1400-shares-of-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.