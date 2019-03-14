Korea Investment CORP Acquires 185,900 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 37,180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $169,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $56,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $26,484.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,890 shares of company stock worth $1,963,326. 58.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.85 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.98.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

