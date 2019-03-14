Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.88. Kohl’s posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,565,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kohl’s by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

KSS stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

