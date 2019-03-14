Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB) Receives €70.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.29 ($80.56).

Several research firms have recently commented on SKB. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

SKB opened at €41.50 ($48.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €35.68 ($41.49) and a 12 month high of €78.70 ($91.51).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

