Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) PT Set at €6.40 by Goldman Sachs Group

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €6.40 ($7.44) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.32 ($10.83).

Shares of KCO opened at €6.87 ($7.98) on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €5.82 ($6.76) and a twelve month high of €11.84 ($13.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $684.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

