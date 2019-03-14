Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 37,417 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,417 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Santander raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

