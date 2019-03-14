Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.47. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,177. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 160.25%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/kiwi-wealth-investments-limited-partnership-buys-new-stake-in-lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw.html.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.