Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 808 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,719,000 after buying an additional 192,236 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.76.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $409.01 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $663,376.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,392.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,791 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $734,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,754 shares of company stock valued at $55,439,356. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

