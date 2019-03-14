Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 7,644 Cigna Corp (CI)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Cigna by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 77,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $2,305,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 692,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,468,000 after acquiring an additional 261,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $162.42 and a 1-year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,349 shares of company stock worth $1,882,688. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

