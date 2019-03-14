Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,753 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 426.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

Nordstrom stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $52,254.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at $119,411,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $782,771.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

