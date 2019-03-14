Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 155.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $298,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,097,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 23,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $3,008,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,566,097 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/kinneret-advisory-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-travelers-companies-inc-trv.html.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.