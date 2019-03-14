Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

KIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of KIN opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $357.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 741,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $7,047,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,906,071 shares in the company, valued at $20,147,170.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $3,501,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

