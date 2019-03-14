Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,590,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,590,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360,355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.89%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,805,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 235,427,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,468,414.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 54,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,061,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,521,612 shares of company stock worth $47,637,339. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

