Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Holdings Boosted by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 146,125,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,590,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,557,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360,355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,778,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,262,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,901,365.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,521,612 shares of company stock worth $47,637,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,006,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.89%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

