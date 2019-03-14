Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Receives $18.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.28 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,708.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,850,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 2,739,388 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,309,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,312,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,785,000 after buying an additional 1,629,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 135,304.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 1,465,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

