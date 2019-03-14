KiloCoin (KLC) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. KiloCoin has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $0.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KiloCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One KiloCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KiloCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.01447614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020934 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001901 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00002539 BTC.

About KiloCoin

KiloCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. KiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @kilocoin1 . KiloCoin’s official website is kilocoin.com

KiloCoin Coin Trading

KiloCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KiloCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KiloCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KiloCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KiloCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.