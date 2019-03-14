KickCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $101,460.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, YoBit and CoinBene. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $101,460.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00380557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.01696632 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00233670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004991 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 775,900,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,948,920 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Exmo, Gate.io, CoinBene, YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

