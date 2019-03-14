Kevin P. Chilton Acquires 2,000 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL) Stock

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Director Kevin P. Chilton purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $649,526.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CTL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 12,733,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,232,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

