Keras Resources (KRS) Shares Down 12.1%

Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) shares fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 1,059,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,440,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

About Keras Resources (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

