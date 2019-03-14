Kepos Capital LP Sells 4,389 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Questar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,615 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $264.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $774,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,680,351.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $4,946,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

