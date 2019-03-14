Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Engie (ENGI) a €15.00 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.10 ($18.72) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.50 ($18.03).

Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

