Kadmon (KDMN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Kadmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.77 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 253.82% and a negative net margin of 1,176.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 46.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

