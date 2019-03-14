K&S (SDF) PT Set at €24.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.72 ($24.10).

Shares of SDF stock traded up €1.66 ($1.93) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €17.01 ($19.78). 3,429,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 52-week low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 52-week high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

