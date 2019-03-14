K&S (SDF) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cfra set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.61 ($23.97).

K&S stock opened at €15.36 ($17.85) on Tuesday. K&S has a one year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a one year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

