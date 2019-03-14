Just Group (JUST) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.93) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 139.17 ($1.82).

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Thursday. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 119.55 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

