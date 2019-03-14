Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.60 ($5.20).

Several brokerages have commented on JUP. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 32,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £118,263.60 ($154,532.34). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £553,500 ($723,245.79).

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 345.13 ($4.51) on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 497.40 ($6.50). The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.