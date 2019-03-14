Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,913 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,425,509.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,330,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,039,031.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.83. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 17.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Palo Capital Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

