Joincoin Trading Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Joincoin has a market cap of $17,628.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,256,131 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.