Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Sold by GCA Investment Management LLC

GCA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,963 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.8% of GCA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GCA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

