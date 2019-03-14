Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) insider John W. Rozelle sold 15,175 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $11,684.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,302.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VGZ stock remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,906. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VGZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

WARNING: “John W. Rozelle Sells 15,175 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/john-w-rozelle-sells-15175-shares-of-vista-gold-corp-vgz-stock.html.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.