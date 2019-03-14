John H. Marlow Sells 30,332 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 30,332 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $3,232,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.53. 511,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,875. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,663.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RingCentral to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,828,000 after buying an additional 898,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,752,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,363,000 after buying an additional 289,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,235,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,235,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,684,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/john-h-marlow-sells-30332-shares-of-ringcentral-inc-rng-stock.html.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.