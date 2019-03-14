John A. Fallon Sells 5,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director John A. Fallon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John A. Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, John A. Fallon sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $926,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.96. 299,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,136. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,919.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Insulet had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 249,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,434,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 554,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,760,000 after buying an additional 150,948 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

