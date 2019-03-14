JNBA Financial Advisors Has $87,000 Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,626,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 214,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 298,726 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $27,554,486.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,750,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 724,886 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $67,189,683.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,846,030.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,117,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,051,478. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $99.03 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $291.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 42.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

