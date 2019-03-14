JMP Securities Raises Domo (DOMO) Price Target to $47.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

DOMO stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. 64,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,728. Domo has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domo will post -10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Domo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth about $113,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Domo by 46.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Domo by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

