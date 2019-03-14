Jeffrey L. Rutherford Acquires 19,100 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $201,314.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 784,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.88.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $15,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $1,474,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 420,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,318 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

