Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cott Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (COT)

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Cott in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cott’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Cott had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.98.

Shares of COT opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Cott has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cott by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,907,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,562,000 after buying an additional 889,971 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Cott by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,551,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after buying an additional 1,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cott by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cott by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cott by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,420,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after buying an additional 78,182 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 13,500 shares of Cott stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hinson purchased 51,405 shares of Cott stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $764,906.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,526.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

